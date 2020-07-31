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The $7 Trillion FED Heist (short Version)
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34 views • July 31, 2020
Forget the Virus FRAUD and focus on the REAL danger!
Share this! Time is SHORT! Mirror, feel free to copy it to other platforms with backlink to original for link updates.
(Link to full version with 5 min Preface: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/746d7a9c-6ac2-4b84-866a-4d31dfb868c9 )
- The Great Reset:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtQBDe6Q3Tn5/
- The RAND China-American War Study:
https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1140.html
- War and Inflation
https://mises.org/library/revolutionary-war-and-destruction-continental-0
- Corona Virus FRAUD Part III
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VTLbgrioVlXT/
- Corona Virus FRAUD Part II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9JYt7At75g
- Corona Virus FRAUD Part I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtmpMXqQBeU&;feature=youtu.be
More Links Soon
Share this! Time is SHORT! Mirror, feel free to copy it to other platforms with backlink to original for link updates.
(Link to full version with 5 min Preface: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/746d7a9c-6ac2-4b84-866a-4d31dfb868c9 )
- The Great Reset:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtQBDe6Q3Tn5/
- The RAND China-American War Study:
https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1140.html
- War and Inflation
https://mises.org/library/revolutionary-war-and-destruction-continental-0
- Corona Virus FRAUD Part III
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VTLbgrioVlXT/
- Corona Virus FRAUD Part II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9JYt7At75g
- Corona Virus FRAUD Part I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtmpMXqQBeU&;feature=youtu.be
More Links Soon
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