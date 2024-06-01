Strike damage shown at One of the Thermal Power Plants in Ivano-Frankivsk Region and Dnipro HPP in Dnipropetrovsk

After almost a month of pause, the Russian forces have delivered a combined missile strike on the enemy's energy and critical infrastructure facilities, using both Geran-2 kamikaze drones and various types of cruise missiles.

Explosions were heard in the city of Stryi: local channels posted footage of impacts, allegedly on one of the facilities in the city. Other facilities in Lviv Region were also hit: local authorities report at least six impacts on three critical infrastructure objects.

As a result of the strikes, one of the thermal power plants in Ivano-Frankivsk Region and Dnipro HPP in Dnipropetrovsk were damaged: the authorities have blocked the road to the latter. Emergency repair work is currently underway at the facilities, no reports of emergency power outages.

In addition, explosions were heard at critical infrastructure facilities in Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia Regions, the targets and scale of destruction are being clarified. In Odesa, port infrastructure was hit, and in Balakliia - a temporary deployment point of the enemy.

Adding from Ministry of Defense:

Russian Federation Ministry of Defense reported:

"In response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage Russian energy and transportation facilities, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a coordinated strike with high-precision long-range air- and sea-based weapons on Ukraine's energy facilities that support the operations of the military-industrial complex. Additionally, arsenals storing Western weaponry were targeted.

The strike achieved its objective. All designated targets were hit."

and... Information from Ukrainska Pravda

➡️The Dnepropetrovsk Hydroelectric power station is down and unable to produce power after last night's missile strike by the Russian Air Force.