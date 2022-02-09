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The jerry can march
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150 views • February 09, 2022
miss.construe, February 8, 2022
Citizens made it a sport to walk around with empty jerry cans, the police no longer knew where to act. Meanwhile, fuel was smuggled.
Ultimately, the Ottawa Police Department was ordered to reverse the fuel confiscation order. More than 3000 liters were released.
https://www.tiktok.com/@miss.construe/video/7062472756616613125
Citizens made it a sport to walk around with empty jerry cans, the police no longer knew where to act. Meanwhile, fuel was smuggled.
Ultimately, the Ottawa Police Department was ordered to reverse the fuel confiscation order. More than 3000 liters were released.
https://www.tiktok.com/@miss.construe/video/7062472756616613125
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