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The Vaccine Antibody Dependent Enhancement Is Extremely Dangerous and They Knew It
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6645 views • August 02, 2021
Many people tried to warn others about this dangerous side effect. This was seen in testing but the CDC and others ignored it. Human and animal tests showed Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE), but they went forward anyway.
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Follow me on Gettr @BenArmstrong, Parler @BenArmstrong, and Gab @TheBenArmstrongShow
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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