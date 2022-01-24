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Fauci Continues to Move the Goalposts: Now He is Endorsing a Second Booster As the Mandate Protests Ramp Up
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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100 views • January 24, 2022
With protests across the Planet ramping up over the handling of the Coronavirus one key player (Dr. Anthony Fauci) may soon be an afterthought in this drama. How long can he stay on as the White House's Covid Czar as Joe Biden's popularity with American's is in Richard Nixon levels when he was kicked out of the White House over Watergate?

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Biden Says Unvaccinated Face Winter of Severe Illness, Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kzpe5U2RxcA

Omicron surge 'going in right direction' with many states past peak: Dr. Fauci | ABC News
ABC News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mpu5EeA3kzg

COVID-19: Thousands march on Washington Monument to protest mask and vaccine mandates
GlobalNews YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tU2VH_S5Bwk

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