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Fauci Continues to Move the Goalposts: Now He is Endorsing a Second Booster As the Mandate Protests Ramp Up
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100 views • January 24, 2022
With protests across the Planet ramping up over the handling of the Coronavirus one key player (Dr. Anthony Fauci) may soon be an afterthought in this drama. How long can he stay on as the White House's Covid Czar as Joe Biden's popularity with American's is in Richard Nixon levels when he was kicked out of the White House over Watergate?
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Related videos:
Shoutout to my friend:
KANEKOATHEGREAT on Telegram and Rumble
for the excellent content that he produces.
Biden Says Unvaccinated Face Winter of Severe Illness, Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kzpe5U2RxcA
Omicron surge 'going in right direction' with many states past peak: Dr. Fauci | ABC News
ABC News YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mpu5EeA3kzg
COVID-19: Thousands march on Washington Monument to protest mask and vaccine mandates
GlobalNews YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tU2VH_S5Bwk
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
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Global Agenda on Rumble
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