10% For The Big Guy: Bombshell Memo Shows More Foreign Money Funneled To Biden
Published 21 hours ago

The House Oversight Committee reveals more money from overseas was allegedly funneled right into Joe Biden's bank account through his own family members despite denying any involvement in these business dealings. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks it all down.


current eventsnewspolitics

