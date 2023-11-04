10% For The Big Guy: Bombshell Memo Shows More Foreign Money Funneled To Biden

The House Oversight Committee reveals more money from overseas was allegedly funneled right into Joe Biden's bank account through his own family members despite denying any involvement in these business dealings. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks it all down.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.