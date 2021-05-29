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THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes (Trailer) [Chinese subtitle] 紀錄片《興盛II：揭秘答案》預告
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60 views • May 29, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）〔在原影片所附的中文字幕基礎上略作修改，並轉為繁體〕
原影片出處：〈(Official Trailer) THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes〉，頻道「THRIVE Movement」，2020年8月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaA7WCb4_H4
原影片出處：〈(Official Trailer) THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes〉，頻道「THRIVE Movement」，2020年8月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaA7WCb4_H4
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