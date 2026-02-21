Heaven or Hell, Choose One, No Third Option

Well the first thing you have to realize is that You have a sin problem? Question is what are You going to do about that?





You have everything riding on that decision, Where You will spend eternity is what is determined by your answer?





Option 1; Ignore it and maybe it will go away, I’ll worry about it when the time comes. I’m going to live my life my way.





Sorry their are no walk-ins in Heaven just like a fine restaurant You have to call ahead and make reservations.



