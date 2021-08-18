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The Body
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56 views • August 18, 2021
The prophetic patterning of the restoration of the Temple speaks to us now, as Yahweh is assembling us together… His Holy Habitation on the Earth. As members of One body, the body of Yahshua, we serve Him in unity of diversity, each with specific and strategic roles and functions. As we are broken in these times, it opens our eyes to see Yahshua more clearly, to know Him and commune with others.
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