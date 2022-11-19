TOP 5 PLANTS TO ACHIEVE TROPICAL FOOD SECURITY IN 12 MONTHS OR LESS





In today's video we'll share with some of our top plants for producing large amounts of nutritious food in a short period of time.





Personal food security is an increasingly relevant consideration. Tough times are coming for many of us...today is your opportunity to prepare by creating food security for the ones you love.





We're confident you can do this! Everything you see in this video (and much more) was planted over the past year or so by very busy people, on a piece of land some distance from where they live. Don't underestimate the difference you can make for your family with a little effort, consistently applied.





Wishing you all the best, Ryan & Marina





RESOURCES:

-Our favorite Moringa seeds here: https://tinyurl.com/2p8vatek

-Tongan spinach information: https://tinyurl.com/t4nkbbuf

- Thousandhead Kale: https://tinyurl.com/4fu8hh6a

-Papaya Seeds: https://www.alohaseed.com/