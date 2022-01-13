Russia to NATO: Stop arming Ukraine OR ELSE

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Plus, in a concrete victory for pro-Palestinian activists, a protest movement in the UK effected the permanent closure of an Israeli weapons factory. RT's Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports the details before Palestine Action co-founder Hudi Ammouri, who helped lead the campaign to shut the factory down, now joins to share her insights. (11:17)
A US district court judge ruled against a motion by the legal team of Prince Andrew, Duke of York to dismiss the complaint against him by a high-profile victim of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein, who introduced her to Prince Andrew, she says, for further exploitation. RT America's John Huddy reports. Then criminal defense attorney Ajay Pallegar shares his expertise. (18:35)
00:00 Full Show
01:03 High-Stakes Talks
11:17 Forced To Shut Down
18:35 Going To Trial