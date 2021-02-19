© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam Harris Wants Californians to Stay + Pay Taxes -- Thanks but NO (Here's Why)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 19, 2021
Sam Harris keeps arguing that other game theory states that the individual does right by self by minimizing his tax burden by moving away from California, is that for society at large it's better if they stay and pay their fair share.
Of course in the midst of $31 billion being stolen from California taxpayers hands of blacks government controls, and the massive waste of spending on diversity inclusion and equity at universities, and Paying to have critical race theory installed in public schools, it's easy to understand why most people would decline Sam's invitation.
#SamHarris #californiaExodus #payyourfairshare
Find me and subscribe on
send btc to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Of course in the midst of $31 billion being stolen from California taxpayers hands of blacks government controls, and the massive waste of spending on diversity inclusion and equity at universities, and Paying to have critical race theory installed in public schools, it's easy to understand why most people would decline Sam's invitation.
#SamHarris #californiaExodus #payyourfairshare
Find me and subscribe on
send btc to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.