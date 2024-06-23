BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Softball Feat. Top defensive plays from the 2024 Women's College World Series
36 views • 10 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Drills, Drills, Drills: Pitching - John Tschida

https://tinyurl.com/DrillsDrillsDrills0624

Get your pencils ready! 25 minutes of pitching drills will be coming at you at a fast and furious pace during one of the most can't-miss sessions of Convention.

https://tinyurl.com/DrillsDrillsDrills0624


On today's show we have an outstanding pitcher out of Cali' whose consistent at the plate as well. The Women's College World Series was chock full of defensive "rob-jobs" and more. We have the highlight receipts. Enjoy!


Video credits:

2025 Savanna Froke 3.7 GPA Pitcher Softball Recruiting Video - Extreme Orta

fastpitchmedia

@fastpitchmedia

https://www.youtube.com/@fastpitchmedia


Top defensive plays from the 2024 Women's College World Series

Get all of the memories from this historic WCWS with the app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3VtQkzC

@ Amazon - (for NCAA Softball Merch and More) -

https://amzn.to/3zfsNLh


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, & Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

softballsoftball playersoftball coachncaa softballussportsnetworkussportsradiosoftball teamwcws
