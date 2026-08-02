The Automated Nightmare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The future of AI, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, digital ID, and automation is arriving faster than ever. In this video we examine the rise of driverless cars, AI-controlled infrastructure, surveillance technology, digital control systems, and the growing tradeoff between convenience and personal freedom. Is society heading toward an automated nightmare?
WoodwardTV on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/WOODWARDTVMedia
Mirrored - WoodwardTV
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!