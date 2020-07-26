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The psychological impact of COVID - What parents must know
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54 views • July 26, 2020
Dr. Mark McDonald, July 14, 2020
What is the psychological damage of the CCP Virus on child development and how can parents have a healthy conversation with kids about the pandemic?
Is it healthy to protect our children from failure and discomfort?
And, how should parents talk about fear and courage so children can live a life attaining their full potential?
Dr. Mark McDonald is a clinical expert on child, adolescent and adult psychiatry. He also specializes in cognitive-behavioral and family therapy.
Welcome to California Insider.
https://www.youtube.com/c/CaliforniaInsiderTheEpochTimes/
***
"A life lived in fear is a life half lived."
- Baz Luhrmann
What is the psychological damage of the CCP Virus on child development and how can parents have a healthy conversation with kids about the pandemic?
Is it healthy to protect our children from failure and discomfort?
And, how should parents talk about fear and courage so children can live a life attaining their full potential?
Dr. Mark McDonald is a clinical expert on child, adolescent and adult psychiatry. He also specializes in cognitive-behavioral and family therapy.
Welcome to California Insider.
https://www.youtube.com/c/CaliforniaInsiderTheEpochTimes/
***
"A life lived in fear is a life half lived."
- Baz Luhrmann
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