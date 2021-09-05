G-ds Kingdom Manifesto Covenant 4July2020

Created by Rowan Smith, "Born in Texas. Live in Texas. Family of 5. Destiny bound, hates injustice, Lover of righteousness, fearless follower and servant of Yahweh. Message to the President from Yahweh about his plan of redemption, judgement and justice for America based on what he did with Egypt and Pharaoh in the Book of Exodus and prophetic words given by other proven messengers of Yahweh starting as early as 2007. This plan explains the 2020 Election, covid 19, Hate, Riots, cleansing of evil and Victory for the Righteous in the second term of President Trump. Enough Christians have humbled themselves and prayed and now we will see how Yahweh will heal our land. It's not what was expected by many religious leaders but His ways are higher than our ways. WE NEED NOT FEAR. This is about as detailed of a plan of redemption that has ever been given to this nation by Yahweh. It will lead to the great end time harvest and sets things in motion for the return of Christ, who's name is Yahweh."