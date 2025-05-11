"FORGOT MOTHER'S DAY" Arrrgg! - Saved by the Special treat prom the Peter Vaughan - VaughanCode.com website

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter is the Creator of the Vaughan Code, the only site that can truly see the future as was programmed into your brain from birth. This Mother's Day Special gives (you if you want one too), your Mum the ability to see the next twelve months ahead. If Peter Can predict elections, he can predict your life ahead too. And, he's happy to prove it as more video up-loads will soon show you he can.