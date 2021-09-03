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R.F.I.D MICRO CHIP BODYHACKERS IMPLANT RFID CHIPS TO CUSTOMIZE THEMSELVES
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57 views • September 03, 2021
DEVELOPED IN THE 1950s - 60s R.F.I.D. MICRO CHIPS HAVE BEEN AROUND THIS LONG, BUT HERE WE HAVE A SMALL COMMUNITY OF PEOPLE WHO ACTUALLY WENT AND MODIFIED THEIR OWN CHIPS AND IMPLANTED THEMSELVES, WHO NEEDS THE GOVERNMENT TO FORCE US TO TAKE THESE THINGS WHEN SOME ARE WILLING TO DO IT THEMSELVES.
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