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WHY ARE THE BOOSTED CATCHING COVID?
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2406 views • April 22, 2022
Del Bigtree at the HighWire.
Data now shows that Covid mortality rates after the fourth booster in Israel, South Korea and now the UK are spiking. Meanwhile, another study shows natural immunity is superior to both Pfizer and Moderna’s primary mRNA vaccine series against infection, severe and fatal Covid-19 in all variants.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11ft1w-why-are-the-boosted-catching-covid.html
Data now shows that Covid mortality rates after the fourth booster in Israel, South Korea and now the UK are spiking. Meanwhile, another study shows natural immunity is superior to both Pfizer and Moderna’s primary mRNA vaccine series against infection, severe and fatal Covid-19 in all variants.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11ft1w-why-are-the-boosted-catching-covid.html
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