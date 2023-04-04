Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 4, 2023 - Breaking news with Josh Sigurdson, plus AI chatbot suicide cult WARNING

0:00 Intro

2:20 Interview with Josh Sigurdson

17:30 Headlines

1:01:47 CLIMATE SUICIDE psyop





- Breaking news headlines with Josh Sigurdson

- An overview of the global attack on humanity

- The "controlled demolition" of western finance and infrastructure

- RESTRICT Act an attack on crypto

- Mexico to join BRICS currency block

- Japan breaks oil price cap embargo against Russia

- Los Angeles to empty all jails by releasing violent criminals

- AI chatbot convinces man to commit SUICIDE to save the planet from climate change

- AI chatbots can now become cult leaders that lead mass suicides

- Are AI systems already controlling media narratives?

- AI systems are WOKE and thus believe humanity should be exterminated

- Media's climate fear mongering will convince many gullible people to self-terminate

- Hence the importance of having a sound mind and DISCERNMENT





