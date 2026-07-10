Tyler Robinson's Rigged Trial Exposed

The preliminary trial of Tyler Robinson in the assassination of Charlie Kirk has exposed a deep rot within the judicial process. From shifting forensic “certainty” to obvious conflicts of interest being brushed aside by the bench, the prosecution’s narrative is collapsing. This breakdown of the proceedings reveals a trial less interested in finding the truth and more focused on securing a pre-ordained outcome.





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