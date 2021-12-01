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Be the Change with VoterGA
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10 views • December 01, 2021
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Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia is a non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated.
Music in this video "Change" by Aviva and the Flying Penguins: https://youtu.be/p_6DAtbtQxs
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2MsHOY94w9frxZcaRzwuyo?si=29b07cc5dac145f2&;nd=1
"Change" on the album Painted Truth, by Aviva and the Flying Penguins (AATFP)
https://avivaandtheflyingpenguins.bandcamp.com/album/painted-truth
Subscribe here: https://youtube.com/AvivaSingsOut
@AATFP #AATFP
https://VoterGA.org
@VoterGA #VoterGA
Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia is a non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated.
Music in this video "Change" by Aviva and the Flying Penguins: https://youtu.be/p_6DAtbtQxs
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2MsHOY94w9frxZcaRzwuyo?si=29b07cc5dac145f2&;nd=1
"Change" on the album Painted Truth, by Aviva and the Flying Penguins (AATFP)
https://avivaandtheflyingpenguins.bandcamp.com/album/painted-truth
Subscribe here: https://youtube.com/AvivaSingsOut
@AATFP #AATFP
https://VoterGA.org
@VoterGA #VoterGA
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