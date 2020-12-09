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Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead
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190 views • December 09, 2020
Israeli News Live - 8 Dec 2020
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead according to intel reports coming out of Iran. The expediency council which is the body responsible for electing Iran's spiritual leader has been called. their supreme council is having a meeting right now.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead according to intel reports coming out of Iran. The expediency council which is the body responsible for electing Iran's spiritual leader has been called. their supreme council is having a meeting right now.
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