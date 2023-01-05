Create New Account
Admiral Gorshkov frigate armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles enters combat duty
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
RT


January 4, 2023


The Russian Defence Ministry shares footage of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate armed with hypersonic missiles leaving the port of Severomorsk. Admiral Gorshkov has become the first warship carrying Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to begin routine combat service.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23wjr2-admiral-gorshkov-frigate-armed-with-zircon-hypersonic-missiles-enters-comba.html


current eventsrussiawarshipcombatrtmissilesarmeddutyhypersonicadmiralzirconfrigategorshkovseveromorsk

