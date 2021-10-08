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STEW PETERS: HORROR: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CAPTURES "ORGANISM" FROM VAXXED SOLDIER'S BODY
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153 views • October 08, 2021
Published October 6, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vnehhz-horr....or-exclusive-video-c
Military Personnel are being forced to take experimental shots, and some are combating the known side effects by detoxing.
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vnehhz-horr....or-exclusive-video-c
Military Personnel are being forced to take experimental shots, and some are combating the known side effects by detoxing.
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