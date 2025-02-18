Matthew 4:1-11 Victory Over Temptation

astor Andrew Russell’s teaches from Matthew 4:1-11 with a message entitled - Victory Over Temptation.

In these verses it describes the temptation of Jesus in the wilderness, where after fasting for 40 days and nights, he is tempted by the devil three times: to turn stones into bread to satisfy his hunger, to throw himself from the temple to test God's protection, and to worship the devil in exchange for power over the kingdoms of the earth.

Jesus resists each temptation by quoting scripture and ultimately sends the devil away, demonstrating His complete submission to God's will.

We can have victory over temptation only by resisting in the way that Jesus resisted-by holding with complete obedience to God and His Word.





