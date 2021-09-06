A BLIND EYE | VOL. I: CRISIS OF FAITH [Mouthy Buddha]A BLIND EYE LIMITED SERIESWritten and narrated by Adam Riva and edited by filmmaker Mouthy Buddha, A BLIND EYE investigates the pattern of procrastination and inaction on pedophilia in the Catholic Church, corruption and coverups in the Vatican, and evidence possibly implicating both the current and former popes.A BLIND EYE | VOL. I: CRISIS OF FAITH [Mouthy Buddha]March 24, 2021 Mouthy BuddhaWritten and narrated by Adam Riva and edited by filmmaker Mouthy Buddha, A BLIND EYE VOL I: CRISIS OF FAITH investigates the pattern of procrastination and inaction on pedophilia in the Catholic Church, corruption and coverups in the Vatican, and evidence possibly implicating both the current and former popes.TRANSCRIPT & SOURCESOn September 29, 2018, reports emerged that 67 deaf children were sexually abused by more than two dozen priests working at the Antonio Provolo Institute, a Catholic school for deaf and mute children in Verona, Italy. Prosecutors had been working on the investigation for more than a decade.A boy using the pseudonym “Giuseppe” described his abuse which started at age 11 in an interview he gave in Rome. He explains how a monk employed by the institute taught him and other young boys sign language for penis, anus, masturbation, fellatio, and more.“I didn’t understand at first just why this man was teaching me these strange secret signs. Then one day it became very clear when one of the priests made the secret sign for fellatio when we were alone, which was followed by him pushing his erect penis into my mouth.”Giuseppe explained that because their screams literally fell on deaf ears, they were helpless hostages at the hands of the staff. Giuseppe recounted that priests, monks, and brothers would routinely remove boys from their studies and take them to special rooms where the abuse took place. Since the boys could write letters to their families, they would often describe their abuse and beg for help. However, Giuseppe believes that all their cries for help were intercepted.“Of course we screamed and cried. Sometimes you would see priests coming into the dormitory at night, or you would see friends with tears rolling down their faces and you knew exactly what had just happened. You didn’t need to hear to know.”Word eventually spread about the abuse, presumably from former students who had aged out of the program upon turning 18. However, when allegations surfaced against Father Nicola Corradi, he was transferred to a different location of the Provolo Institute in Mendoza, Argentina. According to the investigation, Corradi and others in the administration continued to abuse more children. Corradi was finally arrested in 2016 and sentenced to 42 years in prison for abusing 22 children over the course of 30 years. Another priest, Horacio Corbacho, was sentenced to 45 years. In total, 17 of the school’s staff were indicted and both schools were subsequently shut down.Julieta Añazco attended the Provolo Institute in Argentina. Añazco claims she was first abused by Father Ricardo Giménez who, like Corradi, was later transferred after allegations against him went public. He was transferred by none other than Pope Francis, then known as Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio. Añazco, along with 13 other members of SNAP, or the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, signed an open letter to Pope Francis in July of 2013 reminding him of the abuse and again calling for action on the matter. Although SNAP received a confirmation of receipt, Pope Francis never replied to their letter.Bishop Accountability, a watchdog website for child abuse in the Catholic Church, cites five separate cases when Pope Francis overlooked or refused to take action as Cardinal.In fact, Pope Francis sent shockwaves around the world in 2017 by calling for reduced sanctions against convicted pedophile priests.