Heartbreaking Vaccine Injury Story

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02/06/2022 Heartbreaking vaccine injury: I was on my way to becoming a doctor, now my life is ruined. I have seizures everyday, sometimes up to 150 & had to surrender my driving license. I have to use a wheelchair to get about as my right leg doesn’t want to move. I went from living independently to moving back in with my parents, unable to be left alone incase I hurt myself.