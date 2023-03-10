Create New Account
Natalie Winters: The CCP's systematic strategy is to subjugate the enemy without fighting, and strangle the United States with itself
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2ap8v7a043

03/01/2023 Natalie Winters: The CCP's systematic strategy is to subjugate the enemy without fighting, and strangle the United States with itself. The CCP weaponizes the American free market and free media against the United States; buys American journalists, talking heads, scholars, and think tankers; links itself to the American ruling class; infiltrates the American elites with the "United Front"; and curates politicians and publications to influence US elections. The CCP is a lethal threat to the United States.


03/01/2023 娜塔丽·温特斯： 中共一贯的策略是不战而屈人之兵，以美灭美。中共把美国的自由市场和自由媒体武器化来对付美国，收买美国的记者、名嘴、学者、智库，与美国领导层联合起来，用“统一战线”渗透美国精英，通过游说、出版、左右政客来影响美国大选。中共是美国的致命威胁。



Keywords
