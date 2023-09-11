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Clay Clark and Karlyn Borysenko: Is Homeschooling a Solution to Radicalized Teachers? | Bob & Eric Save America
Freedom First Network
Freedom First Network
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92 views • September 11, 2023

Clay Clark and Karlyn Borysenko join Bob Dunlap and Eric Matheny for this episode of Bob & Eric Save America.


The first half of the show features the one and only Clay Clark, discussing everything from the New Mexico governor stripping the state’s citizens of their Second Amendment Rights to the Maui Coverup to Smart Cities to Enrique Tarrio’s sentencing for his involvement in J6.


Karlyn Borysenko then joins the guys in the second half of the show to share her experience infiltrating into a socialist conference. What’s the solution to this radicalization of teachers in public schools? Is it homeschooling? Cameras in the classroom?


All this and more during this episode of Bob & Eric Save America.


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Keywords
current eventspoliticspodcastsocialistsocialismconspiracy theorysmart citiesindoctrinationschoolsnew mexico governorpublic schoolshomeschooleducation systemclay clarkfreedom first networkkarlyn borysenkoj6ffneric mathenymaui firesbob and eric save americabob dunlapmaui coverupradicalized teachersenrique torrio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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