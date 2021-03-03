© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gravity (defined) Flat(deviations called depth and elevation) earth plus Con-vex'd Con-cave'd
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • March 03, 2021
You live on a Plane with deviation called depth and elevation. THE shape that holds that PLANE it that of the Human EYE. We are the COLOR'd PART of the "EYE" of God, WE are the APPLE of HIS eye HIS creation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.