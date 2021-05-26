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The Fox Guarding The Chicken Coop: Biden Nominee To Head The ATF Despises 2nd Amendment
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30 views • May 26, 2021
With Joe Biden’s executive actions now public and the President nominating rabid anti-gunner David Chipman for the top job at the ATF, the people must give voice back in opposition of this lying, anti-American, anti-Second Amendment lobbyist. We'll take a look at a bit of his history, including his direct ties to Waco and the lies he told against Americans, as well as his ties to gun confiscation advocates such as Michael Bloomberg and Gabby Giffords, plus give numerous reasons to oppose his nomination over the unconstitutional, criminal agency.
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