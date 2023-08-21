Create New Account
America in Crisis: The Scourge of Human Trafficking
GalacticStorm
2096 Subscribers
14 views
Published 17 hours ago

America in Crisis Part 2: The Scourge of Human Trafficking

OCOC: Uniting America, Empowering Change!

In Our Country Our Choice (OCOC) we unite Americans across party lines to become agents of change. At OCOC we will give “We The People” the tools, information, and skills to proactively preserve and strengthen the security, prosperity, and moral fabric of our society.

Here we will publish and inform! Please like, share and subscribe.


https://ourcountryourchoice.com/

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelschild sex traffickingtim ballardopen borderbiden regime

