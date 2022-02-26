Putin Slams Western Governments for Imperialism, Pedophilia, and “Faith in Satan”

Putin mentions satanism and pedophilia as products of a moral crisis engineered by western governments themselves. In a rarely seen speech, Putin states that there is a moral crisis occurring in the west and it is one that is purposely created by governments. In short, the moral foundations of objective right and wrong often linked to Christendom have eroded. In their place the imperial oligarchs have erected a system that reverses what is good and replaces it with propaganda that leads to cultural decay and erasure of identity, according to Putin. He suggests that traditional faith in God has been replaced by Satanism. It sounds crazy enough, but then again, there does seem to be at least some degree of affinity for occult religious practices among certain politically connected individuals. Whether it is “Satanism” or something altogether different, is a question we will leave others to decide. He says parties which “promote the propaganda of pedophilia” have been seriously considered as legitimate due to the excesses of political correctness. The speech has received renewed interest in light of the current investigation into US politicians involved in sex trafficking and pedophile rings (what many are calling ﻿#pedogate﻿ ). And Putin is not just talking, he’s taking action too. Fairly recently he implemented a ban on any US foster parents adopting Russian children. The ban seems extreme, but one must admit it is true that the foster care industry in the US is rife with trafficking and child prostitution, using “adoption” as a front in many cases. Putin then adds that while this moral crisis is happening at a national level, there are international attempts to eliminate sovereign nations and replace them with a system of globalized hegemony. We know that we’re supposed to listen to the corporate media and believe that Putin is inherently diabolical. But on this point, at least, Putin is technically correct. There is indeed an international western power-structure bent on creating global Statehood or a uni-polar geopolitical order. Rockefeller’s recent death reminds us that he admitted he was part of this structure. Perhaps this is why the prospect of national autonomy, whether it be in Africa or Latin America or the Middle East, has always frightened the global trans-nationalists. Nations that do not cooperate with the shift into a global hegemonic order are demonized and propped up as bogeymen. A moment’s reflection on history furnishes numerous examples. A permanent, unelected form of government, or what is known as the deep state, usually creates a pretext for conquering such nations by force, eliminating their chance for self-determination. Given Putin’s views, it’s perhaps natural to question if Russia has become the latest bogeyman for the deep state and its NATO allies. As political philosopher Noam Chomsky has pointed out in the past, the deep state has multiple ways of taking down those who defy its quest for a globalized economic order. It can send CIA operatives into the defiant nation who pose as “journalists” or “musicians.” Those operatives begin spreading propaganda to incite a violent color revolution and install a US-friendly puppet. As the defiant nation, you have a relatively narrow range of options. If you let the operatives spread the propaganda, you risk being violently overthrown, or becoming a failed state. If you imprison or assassinate the operatives, the deep state will then use its media broadcasting centres in the West to portray you as a blood thirsty dictator who kills journalists and musicians. Another technique used by the deep state might be to attack its own political institutions and infrastructure and blame it on you. This can be done not only physically but digitally with tools that can leave a “fingerprint” falsely indicating that you were the attacker. It is then claimed that you are threatening democracy and must be eliminated. In every case, the deep state will use the situation in an attempt to initiate military conflict and dominate the defiant country. Information Source: Justice 4 Poland https://justice4poland.com/2017/04/01/putin-delivers-speech-on-moral-crisis-of-western-states/

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