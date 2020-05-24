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How To Receive The Holy Spirit ~ The Helper From Heaven!
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42 views • May 24, 2020
Many Christians who are born again are yet to receive & release the full power of the Holy Spirit in their life. In this video pastor Derek Prince walk through the steps on how we Biblically ask God to receive the Holy Ghost. Have you received the Helper?
➤ Speaker(s): Derek Prince
➤ Original Sermon(s): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ldJNZ1HGWc
➤ Footage: Storyblocks & FILMPAC, A.D The Bible Series
➤ Edited By: Robin Måhl
➤ Speaker(s): Derek Prince
➤ Original Sermon(s): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ldJNZ1HGWc
➤ Footage: Storyblocks & FILMPAC, A.D The Bible Series
➤ Edited By: Robin Måhl
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