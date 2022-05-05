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Vucic oversees Chinese FK3 AA missile during Serbian military exercises
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50 views • May 05, 2022
RT.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic oversees military drills near Belgrade with a Chinese anti-aircraft missile system on display. The FK3, which is the export name for the HQ-22 surface-to-air system, was delivered earlier in the month in what was believed to be the largest airlift of Chinese weapons to Europe.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v134csz-vucic-oversees-chinese-fk3-aa-missile-during-serbian-military-exercises.html
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic oversees military drills near Belgrade with a Chinese anti-aircraft missile system on display. The FK3, which is the export name for the HQ-22 surface-to-air system, was delivered earlier in the month in what was believed to be the largest airlift of Chinese weapons to Europe.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v134csz-vucic-oversees-chinese-fk3-aa-missile-during-serbian-military-exercises.html
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