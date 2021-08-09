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Investigating the "Holy light" in Jerusalem: satanic ritual or "miracle"? He is darkness but appears as light. Lucifer's dream to be like the Most High - The Dionysus cult in the Christianity.
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58 views • August 09, 2021
I am also covering here the rapture as the only way out from the darkness that is coming. In a recent prophecy my mother had, Jesus said "the darkness is coming, I am rushing to save the souls my Father gave me". I am also talking about the Mithras worship, Mithraism and the "Holy Communion".
At 1:51:00 I am showing the clips of the supposed "holy light" in Jerusalem, they think this flame out of nowhere that appears after the rituals is the holy spirit. I believe and prove that it is not. The devil is the consuming fire of hell Mark 9:48, he is the light you can see because he is darkness so he appears as light, he is the destroyer, the god of drunkness and wine (Jeremiah 13:13), the punisher "lord" we see all over Deuteronomy, Jeremiah, Number, Leviticus and the rest posing as the real god and deceiving the whole world - he is the god of the Sabbath, Cronus.
If there's one thing I was taught by God since I was 9 years old is identifying the real God/holy spirit from the devil. They name it "Holy Light". Lucifer's goal is to "be like the most High" and deceive the world (Isa 14:14). A bright burning flame in most synagogues represents their god. The Hebrew word for Lucifer is "Hillel" meaning "bright light." The book of the Pharisees (Paul's too) and the central text in Cabalism is entitled "the Zohar," which translates to the book of brightness or splendor.
At 1:51:00 I am showing the clips of the supposed "holy light" in Jerusalem, they think this flame out of nowhere that appears after the rituals is the holy spirit. I believe and prove that it is not. The devil is the consuming fire of hell Mark 9:48, he is the light you can see because he is darkness so he appears as light, he is the destroyer, the god of drunkness and wine (Jeremiah 13:13), the punisher "lord" we see all over Deuteronomy, Jeremiah, Number, Leviticus and the rest posing as the real god and deceiving the whole world - he is the god of the Sabbath, Cronus.
If there's one thing I was taught by God since I was 9 years old is identifying the real God/holy spirit from the devil. They name it "Holy Light". Lucifer's goal is to "be like the most High" and deceive the world (Isa 14:14). A bright burning flame in most synagogues represents their god. The Hebrew word for Lucifer is "Hillel" meaning "bright light." The book of the Pharisees (Paul's too) and the central text in Cabalism is entitled "the Zohar," which translates to the book of brightness or splendor.
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