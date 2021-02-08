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Citrus trees from seeds!?!
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208 views • February 08, 2021
Proof that you can grow quality fruit trees from seeds. Some species less likely to be good than others but it is worth growing trees from seeds! Large natural Grove of citrus trees from seeds in Florida panhandle. All new varieties came from seeds given a chance to grow at some point!
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