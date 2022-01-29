Chinese Government Is the Only Certain Winner Who Benefits From the US-Russia Conflict

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01/25/2022 Tucker Carlson: No rational person could defend a war with Russia over Ukraine. What’s not at all complicated is who benefits from our conflict with Russia, China benefits. The Chinese government is the only certain winner here. They watch as the entire political leadership class of the United States runs at full speed in the wrong direction, away from Asia, with their jaws open, completely delighted. Ukraine, Russia, and the Chinese must be wondering, how could these people be so stupid and so self-destructive.