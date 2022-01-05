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Child Kidnapping By Social Services And Police Under The Covid Emergency Ruling In Israel
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135 views • January 05, 2022
Police in Israel taking a children out of a covid positive family aka stealing the children with zero justification, the children is not in danger. The police army... need soldiers so they steal them since they cant convince anyone.
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