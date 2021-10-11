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TASA - Sept 06, 2021 - 3) We had meetings with the Patriot movements leaders - Justice Anna Webinar
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50 views • October 11, 2021
We all agreed that Municipal citizen would be grateful of what we did and how we did it. We spoke about the peace proclamation and how the civil war has been officially ended using our government through public notice. There is difference between our assemblies and the district Federal assemblies, our civil government is officially assembled and there is nothing to fight about. Too man ignorant claims has been cleared through the meetings, such as Federation is not the Federal contractor. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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