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Flat Earth Clues Interview 17 - Coast to Coast Radio via Phone - Mark Sargent ✅
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markksargent
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214 views • March 12, 2022

Published on May 22, 2015

Link to full interview:  https://www.brighteon.com/ea6f2c34-ba61-4011-b21f-a861b2dda577

Contact me directly at: [email protected] 303-494-6631 Send care packages! 2125 Myres Lane Langley WA 98260 Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/ Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/ Please like and subscribe! Get Flat Earth models! https://flatearthmodels.com Get Flat Earth and truther hoodies from Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones! Use code STRONG for discount! https://mosaimusic.com/thestrong Great Flat Earth Music by Conspiracy Music Guru: https://songwhip.com/conspiracy-music-guru Flat Earth Clues Books! https://tinyurl.com/y5parsnf https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5 This is the Flat Earth board game by the guys in UK! Check it out https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/325735/empire-plateau-ultimate-strategy-board-game https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble George Orwell Tribune, 27 December 1946 Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible. I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach. #flatearthclues #flatearth #strangeworld #globexit science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education, flat earth, enclosed world science, education, flat earth, enclosed world science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education news, current events, politics, government, covid, facemasks, vaccines, authority

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scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
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