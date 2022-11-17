Mid-Term Debacle, Congress Status Quo, Economy, TIC_TOC

The Mid-terms rigged to keep strong Maga candidates out and razor thin seat margins between Parties for a status quo. Economy/Banking propped up for mid-terms and real financial market data hidden till after the election. It is 4th qtr, last 10 seconds, get supplies now.....
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.