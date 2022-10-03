338 Lapua vs 30-06: Can You Handle a 338?

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

When it comes to long-range shooting, the 338 Lapua Magnum is the rifle cartridge that US military snipers reach for when they need to air it out past 1,000 yards. Currently holding the #3 and #10 positions on the ten longest sniper rifle shots in history, the 338 Lapua Mag is an extremely effective anti-personnel round that has an effective range just short of a mile.

If there is one rifle cartridge that defined warfare and hunting in the 20th Century, it is unquestionably the 30-06 Springfield. The 30-06 was carried by US soldiers from World War I through Korea and saw limited use in Vietnam. After the 30-06 received its DD-214, it spent retirement in the woods as one of the most popular sporting cartridges in North America. The 338 Lapua Mag and 30-06 simply do not compare as they live in two different categories of shooting. The 338 Lapua outperforms the 30-06 in every ballistic category.

However, I’ve heard some chatter among hunters that they’re considering adding a 338 Lapua for extra-large or dangerous game hunts. So, let’s compare the warhorse 30-06 to the 338 Lapua Magnum.

Most hunters and shooters will opt for the 30-06, as ammo availability is high, it's less expensive, and perfect for big game hunting. The 338 Lapua is just more bullet than most hunters need. For extremely long range hunting shots, the 338 Lapua will deliver, but can you ethically take that shot? Most shooters lack the location for practice long range shooting and the added recoil and cost of the 338 isn't justifiable.

Although we would never tell you that you don't "need" a particular caliber, most shooters will be better off with the tried-and-true 30-06 Springfield.

