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There's No Justification for Another Lockdown - Ivor Cummins, Biochemical engineer
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53 views • October 22, 2020
Biochemical engineer and corporate complex problem solver Ivor Cummins (thefatemperor.com) explains CovidHoax
source
https://youtu.be/rmoM1AMdd4g
source
https://youtu.be/rmoM1AMdd4g
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