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The truth behind the lies
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111 views • December 27, 2021
Peak Prosperity, December 17, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough - recently on the Joe Rogan Experience - has been a fierce defender of patients, science, and leads with a big heart and compassion.
His data-backed advocacy for early treatment as a cornerstone of a multi-modal apprach to dealing with Covid the disease has cost him dearly. His job, his titles, and his reputation have all been risked - and sometimes lost - as he uses his deep clinical experience to help patients.
I’ve been a huge fan of his tireless advocacy for science and logic. I especially admire his courage and his compassion. I’ve never expected him or anyone to get absolutely everything right, but I have expected everyone in a position of authority to be nimble, open-minded and honest. As you know, my expecations have been dashed in most cases.
Not with Peter. He’s the real deal and history will record that he’s been more right than the entirety of the CDC, FDA and NIH combined.
This conversation is packed with insights which are backed by data. As they should be.
Access to all of Chris’s content, live webinars, interviews and personal updates, and much much more is available to our paying members. Click this link for a special introductory offer: https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/welcome-youtube/
Listen and subscribe to our podcast:
✅ Everywhere you get podcasts: just search and subscribe to "Peak Prosperity"
Connect with us at:
✅ www.twitter.com/chrismartenson
✅ www.facebook.com/PeakProsperity.IG
✅ www.instagram.com/peak.prosperity
✅ https://www.linkedin.com/company/peak-prosperity/
🔴 Our Site: www.PeakProsperity.com
🔴 Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2
🔴 Rumble: www.rumble.com/c/PeakProsperity
🔵 Private Email List: https://mailchi.mp/peakprosperity.com/youtube
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hats: COMING SOON!
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
Dr. Peter McCullough - recently on the Joe Rogan Experience - has been a fierce defender of patients, science, and leads with a big heart and compassion.
His data-backed advocacy for early treatment as a cornerstone of a multi-modal apprach to dealing with Covid the disease has cost him dearly. His job, his titles, and his reputation have all been risked - and sometimes lost - as he uses his deep clinical experience to help patients.
I’ve been a huge fan of his tireless advocacy for science and logic. I especially admire his courage and his compassion. I’ve never expected him or anyone to get absolutely everything right, but I have expected everyone in a position of authority to be nimble, open-minded and honest. As you know, my expecations have been dashed in most cases.
Not with Peter. He’s the real deal and history will record that he’s been more right than the entirety of the CDC, FDA and NIH combined.
This conversation is packed with insights which are backed by data. As they should be.
Access to all of Chris’s content, live webinars, interviews and personal updates, and much much more is available to our paying members. Click this link for a special introductory offer: https://www.peakprosperity.com/product/welcome-youtube/
Listen and subscribe to our podcast:
✅ Everywhere you get podcasts: just search and subscribe to "Peak Prosperity"
Connect with us at:
✅ www.twitter.com/chrismartenson
✅ www.facebook.com/PeakProsperity.IG
✅ www.instagram.com/peak.prosperity
✅ https://www.linkedin.com/company/peak-prosperity/
🔴 Our Site: www.PeakProsperity.com
🔴 Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2
🔴 Rumble: www.rumble.com/c/PeakProsperity
🔵 Private Email List: https://mailchi.mp/peakprosperity.com/youtube
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hats: COMING SOON!
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
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