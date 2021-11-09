© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Implanted Microchips vs. Injected Nanobots
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • November 09, 2021
Kingsman: The Secret Service 2014
Michael Caine as Chester King / Arthur
Samuel L. Jackson as Richmond Valentine
King reveals that Valentine plans to transmit his "neurological wave" worldwide via satellite network, believing the resulting "culling" of most of the human race will avert its extinction via global warming. Only those Valentine has chosen will be unaffected.
Taron Egerton as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin / Galahad
Mark Strong as Merlin
On Eggsy's suggestion, Merlin activates the implanted chips' failsafe, killing almost everyone with a chip. Valentine activates the signal, triggering worldwide pandemonium.
Michael Caine as Chester King / Arthur
Samuel L. Jackson as Richmond Valentine
King reveals that Valentine plans to transmit his "neurological wave" worldwide via satellite network, believing the resulting "culling" of most of the human race will avert its extinction via global warming. Only those Valentine has chosen will be unaffected.
Taron Egerton as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin / Galahad
Mark Strong as Merlin
On Eggsy's suggestion, Merlin activates the implanted chips' failsafe, killing almost everyone with a chip. Valentine activates the signal, triggering worldwide pandemonium.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.