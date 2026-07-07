Mexicans have refused to comply with the Mexican Government

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Mexicans have refused to comply with the Mexican Governments Mandate to register all phone lines, register their digital ID, and start using digital payments. The Mexican Government has been forced to continue extending the deadline to register because the majority of Mexicans refuse to do so.
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