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How to Use Sage + Smudging to Shift Your Vibe {Holistic Made Simple}
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42 views • October 11, 2021
Smudging has been traditionally used to safeguard against negativity that could interfere with sleep. Some research suggests that sage contains compounds that could help ease insomnia. Classic garden sage (Salvia officinalis) is sometimes burned like white sage. It's also been used to improve sleep and soothe anxiety.
In this video I share a simple approach to using sage to shift and clear the energy in your household while we ride out these uncertain times together. What’s your favorite way to smudge? Share in the comments below! Thanks for watching, be sure to subscribe while you’re here and pass this video along to some who can benefit from its content.
Learn to roll your own smudge sticks with this video:
Shop for smudge sticks at bit.ly/shopholistic
In this video I share a simple approach to using sage to shift and clear the energy in your household while we ride out these uncertain times together. What’s your favorite way to smudge? Share in the comments below! Thanks for watching, be sure to subscribe while you’re here and pass this video along to some who can benefit from its content.
Learn to roll your own smudge sticks with this video:
Shop for smudge sticks at bit.ly/shopholistic
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