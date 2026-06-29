THE TIMELINE OF AMERICA'S DECLINE | 6-29-2026

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Show #2695
Show Notes:
'Secular': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/secular
10 Commandments: https://lifehopeandtruth.com/bible/10-commandments/the-ten-commandments/10-commandments-list/
'Organic': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/organic
Mayflower Compact: https://themayflowersociety.org/history/the-mayflower-compact/
'Compact': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/compact
Declaration of Independence: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript
Religion in 13 colonies: https://ecdn.teacherspayteachers.com/cdn-cgi/image/format=avif,quality=70,onerror=redirect/thumbitem/Religion-in-the-Colonies-Map-Worksheet-5815706-1714645796/750f-5815706-1.jpg
Separation of Church and State (Search): https://www.bing.com/search?q=separation+of+church+and+state+1947&FORM=R5FD
Stare Decisis (Search): https://search.brave.com/search?q=stare+decisis&summary=1&conversation=09439417afce4c665cb0e778afb0b9dd80c5
Prayer banned in school (Search): https://www.bing.com/search?q=what%20Scotus%20decision%20banned%20school%20prayer&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=what%20scotus%20decision%20banned%20school%20prayer&sc=12-41&sk=&cvid=82B1234285B041E4A4E6D97D1DF64837
Abington V. Schempp: https://legalclarity.org/abington-school-district-v-schempp-case-summary/
Engel v Vitale (search): https://www.bing.com/search?q=what%20Scotus%20decision%20banned%20school%20prayer&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=what%20scotus%20decision%20banned%20school%20prayer&sc=12-41&sk=&cvid=82B1234285B041E4A4E6D97D1DF64837
Stone v Graham: https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu/article/stone-v-graham/
Roe v Wade (search): https://www.bing.com/search?q=roe%20v%20wade&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=roe%20v%20wade&sc=10-10&sk=&cvid=829AF21F266E444CACBAF21276A7ADD9
Court decides Secular Humanism is a religion: https://www.christiantoday.com/news/federal-court-decides-secular-humanism-is-a-religion
Matthew 20: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2022&version=KJV
Katharine Birbalsingh on fear of racism: https://x.com/Miss_Snuffy/status/2070903500439990432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2070903500439990432%7Ctwgr%5Eeec4e6ff85ff0b6bc4d187bacd5b871beb1ca158%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2026%2F06%2Fmust-watch-katharine-birbalsinghs-fiery-arc-speech-how%2F
Teddy Roosevelt quote: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/70823-to-educate-a-person-in-the-mind-but-not-in
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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