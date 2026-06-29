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THE TIMELINE OF AMERICA'S DECLINE | 6-29-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show Notes:


'Secular': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/secular

10 Commandments: https://lifehopeandtruth.com/bible/10-commandments/the-ten-commandments/10-commandments-list/

'Organic': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/organic

Mayflower Compact: https://themayflowersociety.org/history/the-mayflower-compact/

'Compact': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/compact

Declaration of Independence: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

Religion in 13 colonies: https://ecdn.teacherspayteachers.com/cdn-cgi/image/format=avif,quality=70,onerror=redirect/thumbitem/Religion-in-the-Colonies-Map-Worksheet-5815706-1714645796/750f-5815706-1.jpg

Separation of Church and State (Search): https://www.bing.com/search?q=separation+of+church+and+state+1947&FORM=R5FD

Stare Decisis (Search): https://search.brave.com/search?q=stare+decisis&summary=1&conversation=09439417afce4c665cb0e778afb0b9dd80c5

Prayer banned in school (Search): https://www.bing.com/search?q=what%20Scotus%20decision%20banned%20school%20prayer&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=what%20scotus%20decision%20banned%20school%20prayer&sc=12-41&sk=&cvid=82B1234285B041E4A4E6D97D1DF64837

Abington V. Schempp: https://legalclarity.org/abington-school-district-v-schempp-case-summary/

Engel v Vitale (search): https://www.bing.com/search?q=what%20Scotus%20decision%20banned%20school%20prayer&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=what%20scotus%20decision%20banned%20school%20prayer&sc=12-41&sk=&cvid=82B1234285B041E4A4E6D97D1DF64837

Stone v Graham: https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu/article/stone-v-graham/

Roe v Wade (search): https://www.bing.com/search?q=roe%20v%20wade&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=roe%20v%20wade&sc=10-10&sk=&cvid=829AF21F266E444CACBAF21276A7ADD9

Court decides Secular Humanism is a religion: https://www.christiantoday.com/news/federal-court-decides-secular-humanism-is-a-religion

Matthew 20: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2022&version=KJV

Katharine Birbalsingh on fear of racism: https://x.com/Miss_Snuffy/status/2070903500439990432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2070903500439990432%7Ctwgr%5Eeec4e6ff85ff0b6bc4d187bacd5b871beb1ca158%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2026%2F06%2Fmust-watch-katharine-birbalsinghs-fiery-arc-speech-how%2F

Teddy Roosevelt quote: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/70823-to-educate-a-person-in-the-mind-but-not-in


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


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